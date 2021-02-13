-$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report earnings per share of ($0.97) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($1.19). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 223.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($2.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.05) to ($3.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,865. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $58.59.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,393,000 after purchasing an additional 190,493 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 686.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 138,171 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 178,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 114,907 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 825,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,784,000 after purchasing an additional 62,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 55,730 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

