$1.63 Million in Sales Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to post $1.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $1.10 million. Arcimoto posted sales of $940,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $3.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 million to $3.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.75 million, with estimates ranging from $15.26 million to $45.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $204,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 451,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $508,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arcimoto by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUV traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $27.84. 1,051,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,173. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 2.92.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

