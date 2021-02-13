$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to post sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.81 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $9.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAH shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of SAH traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 228,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,373. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 13,828 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $3,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

