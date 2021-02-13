$247.04 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to report sales of $247.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $245.38 million. GDS reported sales of $169.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $869.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $865.53 million to $876.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $224.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.74 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on GDS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDS traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.87. 371,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,043. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.27. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -220.90 and a beta of 1.17. GDS has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $115.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

