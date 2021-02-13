$3.77 Million in Sales Expected for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to post $3.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.13 million and the lowest is $1.80 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $4.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $81.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.80 million to $83.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.20 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $26.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 45.1% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 224,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 69,938 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 32.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after buying an additional 295,866 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 27,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 2,430.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 369,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 686,545 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASMB stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 927,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,562. The firm has a market cap of $207.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

