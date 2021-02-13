$3.77 Million in Sales Expected for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to post $3.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.13 million and the lowest is $1.80 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $4.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $81.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.80 million to $83.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.20 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $26.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.
ASMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.
Shares of ASMB stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 927,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,562. The firm has a market cap of $207.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $27.84.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.
See Also: Buy-Side Analysts
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.