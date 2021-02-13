$3.77 Million in Sales Expected for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to post $3.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.13 million and the lowest is $1.80 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $4.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $81.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.80 million to $83.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.20 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $26.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 45.1% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 224,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 69,938 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 32.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after buying an additional 295,866 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 27,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 2,430.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 369,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 686,545 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASMB stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 927,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,562. The firm has a market cap of $207.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.