$754.05 Million in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will announce $754.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $723.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $800.34 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $745.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

SWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

SWN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,488,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,388,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 566,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 55,470 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 280,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 780,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 100,933 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

