$84.10 Million in Sales Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will announce sales of $84.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.30 million. American Public Education posted sales of $74.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $319.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.18 million to $320.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $417.15 million, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $479.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $79.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In other American Public Education news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $54,441.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,959 shares of company stock worth $92,064. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

APEI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.39. 62,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,689. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $464.85 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

