$881.32 Million in Sales Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report sales of $881.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $880.30 million to $881.96 million. Plexus reported sales of $767.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of PLXS stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $82.41. The company had a trading volume of 78,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,668. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. Plexus has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $86.87.

In other Plexus news, insider Scott Theune sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $148,240.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,424 shares in the company, valued at $478,780.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $214,111.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,487 shares of company stock worth $4,009,868. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168,648 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 96.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,740,000 after acquiring an additional 643,955 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Plexus by 51.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,436,000 after acquiring an additional 126,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Plexus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

