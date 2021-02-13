Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.66

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and traded as high as $11.09. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 63,306 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 79,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 59,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 37,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AGD)

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

