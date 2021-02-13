Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.49. Adams Resources & Energy shares last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 7,550 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $117.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AE. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

