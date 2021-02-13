Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.49. Adams Resources & Energy shares last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 7,550 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $117.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.42 and a beta of 1.22.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.
