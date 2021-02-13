AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.10 Million

Analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to report $76.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.30 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $61.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $404.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.50 million to $410.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $490.80 million, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $545.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.59. 120,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,768. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.15. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $143.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in AeroVironment by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $786,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

