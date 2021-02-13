AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.32

AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €17.32 ($20.37) and last traded at €17.50 ($20.59), with a volume of 1209041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €17.30 ($20.35).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIXA shares. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.75 ($15.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 89.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

