Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $552.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will report $552.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $549.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $556.58 million. Amedisys reported sales of $500.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $158,241.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,682. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.82. 60,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.50. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $132.95 and a twelve month high of $325.12.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.