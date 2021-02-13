AMEPAY 1-Day Volume Hits $77,752.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. One AMEPAY token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $77,752.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00060323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00287660 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00104193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00079948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00090723 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00066147 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens.

AMEPAY Token Trading

AMEPAY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

