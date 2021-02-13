American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Trading Down 7%

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.82. 3,991,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 2,205,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXL. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,499,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,947,000 after acquiring an additional 978,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 404.9% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,016,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,864 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,373,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 165,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

