Analysts Anticipate Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian Natural Resources.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $26.89. 2,526,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,425. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.72 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

