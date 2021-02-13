Analysts Anticipate GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.25 Million

Analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will announce $61.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.50 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $25.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 141.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $192.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.82 million to $193.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $345.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

GrowGeneration stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,528. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,139.23 and a beta of 3.09.

In other news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $4,198,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,739,496.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $15,590,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

