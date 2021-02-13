Analysts Expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.61 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will announce $145.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.30 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $111.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $523.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $523.57 million to $524.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $663.97 million, with estimates ranging from $644.06 million to $701.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.16.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $366.51. 656,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $370.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.07 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $319,566.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,350.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 5,270 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,570,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,201 shares of company stock worth $66,600,489. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after buying an additional 51,888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

