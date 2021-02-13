Analysts Set Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) PT at $106.67

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Acacia Communications stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $114.86. 961,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,543. Acacia Communications has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $114.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.65.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $301,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $448,719.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,982. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Acacia Communications by 257.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC increased its position in Acacia Communications by 5.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 156.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 180,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after buying an additional 109,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

