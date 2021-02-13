Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Target Price at C$9.44

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective (up from C$6.50) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective (up from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE VET traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.85. 1,754,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,762. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.20 and a 52-week high of C$19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.11.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$282.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.55 million. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$47,944.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$273,991.20.

About Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.