API3 (API3) Price Reaches $6.81 on Top Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, API3 has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. API3 has a market cap of $94.33 million and $45.09 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can now be purchased for $6.81 or 0.00014344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00060742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00284831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00104996 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00080364 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00091689 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00065658 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

Buying and Selling API3

API3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

