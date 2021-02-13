Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. Buys 3,000 Shares

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00.

Arch Resources stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 539,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,165. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $728.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $794,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at about $8,580,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1,056.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 348,851 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,133,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

