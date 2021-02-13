Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Up 7.7%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) shot up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $160.67 and last traded at $160.67. 351,551 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 179,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average of $157.02.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.