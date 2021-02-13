AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%.

Shares of AMK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 125,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,842. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,319.34 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $34,738.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,679,571.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 16,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $440,203.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,918.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,420 shares of company stock worth $8,595,211. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

