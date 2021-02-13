Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Update

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 583.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 574.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 190,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 162,303 shares during the last quarter. 17.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,178. Barings Participation Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

