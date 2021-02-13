Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

BIO traded up $18.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $662.35. 532,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,904. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $309.38 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $596.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

