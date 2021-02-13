Bithao Price Tops $0.91 on Major Exchanges (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Bithao token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bithao has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Bithao has a total market capitalization of $39.77 million and approximately $234,788.00 worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00061910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.58 or 0.00278901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00104505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00081328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00091398 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00066030 BTC.

About Bithao

Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,922,587 tokens. The official message board for Bithao is N/A . Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home

Buying and Selling Bithao

