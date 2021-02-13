BOMB Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $185,152.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, BOMB has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $532,452.43 and approximately $185,152.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,790.27 or 0.99927349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00044490 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00080301 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 199.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015508 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,928 coins and its circulating supply is 912,140 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.