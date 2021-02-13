Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $196.51 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will announce $196.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.70 million. BOX posted sales of $183.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $768.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $768.30 million to $769.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $836.51 million, with estimates ranging from $814.60 million to $853.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 1.34. BOX has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

