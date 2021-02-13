Brokerages Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.60. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.82. 1,261,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,069,969 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.