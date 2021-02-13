Brokerages Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post $67.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.80 million. QCR reported sales of $52.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $269.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $276.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $267.30 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $281.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QCR.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in QCR by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in QCR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of QCRH stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.92. 29,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,688. The firm has a market cap of $646.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.14. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46.
QCR Company Profile
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.
