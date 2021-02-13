Brokerages Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post $67.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.80 million. QCR reported sales of $52.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $269.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $276.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $267.30 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $281.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCRH. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in QCR by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in QCR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCRH stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.92. 29,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,688. The firm has a market cap of $646.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.14. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

