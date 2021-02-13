Brokerages Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.86 Million

Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will report sales of $299.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $305.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.15 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $284.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 122,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,531,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 12,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $357,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,635. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

