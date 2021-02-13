Brokerages Set Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) PT at $39.11

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,908,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,649,000 after purchasing an additional 544,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,000 after purchasing an additional 319,471 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 237,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 213,047 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 70,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,112. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

