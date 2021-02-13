Brokerages Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target at $49.92

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

TENB stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.53. 818,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,603. Tenable has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -56.91 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $51,328.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,178.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $146,628.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,141.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,219 shares of company stock worth $12,181,987. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 21.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 642,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after purchasing an additional 112,691 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

