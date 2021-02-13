Capital Gearing Trust (LON:CGT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4,698.60

Capital Gearing Trust Plc (LON:CGT)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,698.60 and traded as high as $4,720.00. Capital Gearing Trust shares last traded at $4,700.00, with a volume of 40,499 shares.
The company has a market cap of £607.08 million and a P/E ratio of 28.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,699.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,578.85.
In related news, insider Robin Archibald purchased 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,680 ($61.14) per share, with a total value of £11,980.80 ($15,652.99).
Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.
