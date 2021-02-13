CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%.

NASDAQ CARG traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,267,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

Get CarGurus alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,320.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 13,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $425,513.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,935.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,927 shares of company stock worth $3,871,442 in the last ninety days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.