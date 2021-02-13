Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Up 6.7%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $113.96 and last traded at $113.51. 2,382,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,870,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHGG. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

Get Chegg alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,240,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Chegg by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 49.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 13.8% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 89,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg Company Profile (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.