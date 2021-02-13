Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Update

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 447,000 shares, a growth of 466.5% from the January 14th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:CIOXY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,200. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. Cielo has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.24.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $560.36 million for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 4.30%.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

