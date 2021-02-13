CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Update

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a growth of 254.0% from the January 14th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,383,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CMGO remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,130,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,167. CMG Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

Get CMG Holdings Group alerts:

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for CMG Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMG Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.