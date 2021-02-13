CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Update

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a growth of 254.0% from the January 14th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,383,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CMGO remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,130,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,167. CMG Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
CMG Holdings Group Company Profile
