Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%.

Colliers International Group stock traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,696. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average of $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

