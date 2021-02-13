Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $747.84 Million

Analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) to announce $747.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $763.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $732.33 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted sales of $750.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Several research firms have commented on CTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,818,000 after acquiring an additional 357,999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 519.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 291,963 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 66.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 274,436 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $4,860,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $3,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTB traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,766. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

