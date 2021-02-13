Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Short Interest Up 500.0% in January

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Corning Natural Gas stock remained flat at $$23.75 during midday trading on Friday. 4,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,657. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. Corning Natural Gas has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Corning Natural Gas alerts:

Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Corning Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 425 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,800 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 19 miles of gas distribution pipe.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.