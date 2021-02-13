Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.64

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and traded as high as $6.37. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 13,387 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $151.08 million, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL)

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.