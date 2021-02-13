CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) Trading Up 3.3%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) was up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €55.60 ($65.41) and last traded at €54.55 ($64.18). Approximately 153,499 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.80 ($62.12).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €45.50 ($53.53).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €51.94 and a 200-day moving average of €45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of -4,196.15.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.