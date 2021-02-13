Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Up 275.3% in January

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 447,700 shares, an increase of 275.3% from the January 14th total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 757,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

DANOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Danone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DANOY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 564,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

