Datum (DAT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.30 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Datum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $164,820.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datum has traded up 48.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00065487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.36 or 0.01110805 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00057056 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.42 or 0.05703980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00027395 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00019464 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00035644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

