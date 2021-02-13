Digitex Futures Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00066655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $529.82 or 0.01111020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00057551 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.19 or 0.05710507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00027386 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00019544 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00035754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

DGTX is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

