Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%.

Shares of NYSE:UFS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.62. 1,264,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $36.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upgraded Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

