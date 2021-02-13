Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 458,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,009. The company has a market capitalization of $439.58 million, a P/E ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 2.90. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79.

In related news, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence bought 638,744 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,548,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at $873,143.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 20.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.