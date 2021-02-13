Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Up 700.0% in January

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. 14,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,079. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.0471 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,281,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.