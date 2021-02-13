Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Up 700.0% in January

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. 14,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,079. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.0471 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
